Teaching assistant arrested for fondling student

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

A teacher's assistant in DeSoto County was arrested for fondling a student, DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said.

Francis Karl Respess, 60, was a teacher's assistant at Walls Elementary School. 

He's been arrested and charged with fondling by a person in a position of trust.

Respess is being held at DeSoto County Jail on a $500,000 bond. 

