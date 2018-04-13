Teaching assistant arrested for fondling student

A teacher's assistant in DeSoto County was arrested for fondling a student, DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said.

Francis Karl Respess, 60, was a teacher's assistant at Walls Elementary School.

He's been arrested and charged with fondling by a person in a position of trust.

Respess is being held at DeSoto County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

