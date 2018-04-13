Officer arrested for placing choke hold on fiancee's son

A Memphis police officer is off the force as the department investigates accusations of domestic violence.

Memphis Police Department said Alfonzo Webber, 37, was arrested for an altercation with his fiancee's son on April 10.

Investigators said the young man walked into a house where Webber was, but the young man did not acknowledge Webber's presence.

Webber threw the young man out of the house and told him to come back in and try again.

When the boy reentered the home, Webber pinned him against the wall. The physical altercation continued on the floor, where Webber placed the boy in a choke hold.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

Webber has been employed with Memphis Police Department since August 2004.

