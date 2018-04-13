Teen to spend 50 years in jail for raping Memphis counselor

A teen from East Tennessee will spend 50 years in prison for raping a Memphis guidance counselor.

Noah Freeman, who is now 18, was brought to Memphis in 2016 for treatment. Years prior, he tied a 6-year-old girl to a tree in Sevier County, Tennessee, and sexually assaulted her.

While undergoing treatment at the Dogwood campus of Youth Villages, Freeman attacked his counselor.

He held a pen to her throat and threatened to kill her if she did not cooperate. He then punched her in the face several times, choked her, and violated her with an aerosol can.

The counselor escaped when Freeman was distracted by the voice of a cleaning lady and a male staff member, who arrived and subdued Freeman.

The counselor testified Friday during Freeman's court appearance.

“Typically when you have a nightmare, you wake up and the nightmare is over,” the counselor said. “Not mine. I feel like I have been in a nightmare for the past two years and it all started on March 11, 2016, when I was sexually assaulted and almost killed on the job.”

Freeman pleaded guilty to the crime. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison without the chance for parole. He will also be placed on the violent sex offender registry and be on community supervision for the rest of his life.

