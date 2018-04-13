5 Great Things: Grammy winners and a giant gorilla actor

A miraculous recovery, acting like a gorilla, a new healthcare center, Grammy winners, and a children's book--those are the 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Memphian uses children's book to inspire kids

While growing up in the Orange Mound community, a former Melrose High Valedictorian asked himself, "what can I do to add value to the city, to the future generations of Memphis?"

So, after traveling the world in the military, Charlie Crenshaw used his background in graphic design to write a children's book entitled "Charlie the Time Traveler."

The young character first takes a trip back in time to learn about the rich history and culture of Memphis--meeting trailblazers like Robert Church and others along the way, then back to present day Memphis and to the future.

Crenshaw plans to use proceeds from his book to host graphics and writing workshops for children and hopes his book inspires kids to dream big.

Memphis honors local Grammy winners, nominees

The Recording Academy Memphis Chapter celebrated local Grammy winners and nominees for their musical contributions at Lafayette's Music Room.

In attendance: Grammy winners Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell and Matt Ross-Spang, Grammy nominees R.L. Boyce and PJ Morton, as well as Rev. Charles Hodges Sr. from the High Rhythm Band, just to name a few.

All the nominees said they were thankful for the support and honor.

UTHSC set to open new $39M training facility

Although it's not set to open until May, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center showed off its new $39.7 million center for healthcare improvement and patient simulation.

The 45,000-square foot, three story building on South Dunlap Street is known as the Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Simulation, or CHIP

The center will let students at UTHSC train together using high-tech mannequins, standardized patients, and other simulations to train under the safest conditions available.

Memphis actor stars as giant gorilla in 'Rampage'

Memphis native and motion capture actor Jason Liles portrays Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's larger-than-life gorilla compadre in Rampage, which opened in theaters on April 13.

Liles, 30, was born in Memphis and went to school at Germantown High School and Harding Academy.

He's 6-foot-9 and found his niche as a motion capture actor, landing roles in Men in Black 3, video game LA Noire, and The Conjuring 2 before landing the role of George in Rampage.

'Really lucky': Jerry Lawler talks recovery after stroke

Jerry "The King" Lawler made another miraculous recovery. This time, it was a stroke that almost put the smackdown on him.

Three weeks ago, his fiancée rushed him to the hospital where doctors discovered his blood pressure was 246 over 146 and diagnosed a stroke.

He spent several days in intensive care and doctors told him it could take six months to a year for his voice to return, but on day four--a miracle. He could talk again.

Two weeks later, he hosted the Wrestlemania Hall of Fame event in New Orleans, and he's now preparing for a trip to Saudi Arabia to host the World's Biggest Royal Rumble.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.