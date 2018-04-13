Mud Island River Park reopens for 2018 season

Mud Island River Park is reopening for the 2018 season with a few new changes.

The park formally opens Saturday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

For the first time, dogs will also be welcome as well.

The park will feature extended hours Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Entry will be through the 125 North Front Street entrance via the monorail or pedestrian bridge until 5 p.m., when the north gate will open as a second entrance for pedestrians and bikers.

Entrance to park grounds via the pedestrian bridge will be free all day. Visitors can purchase a roundtrip monorail trip to the island and entrance to the Mississippi River Museum on a single ticket.

Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $8 for youth ages 5-11. Children 4 and under enter free with a paying adult.

The last monorail returning to downtown will leave Mud Island River Park at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the official website.

