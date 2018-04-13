Students tour U of M campus, get inspired for future

It's never too early to plan your life.

That was the message behind a joint effort between Shelby County Schools and the University of Memphis on Friday.

For these fourth and fifth graders, it was all about getting a taste of the college life and teaching them how to achieve their dreams.

Cheers of school spirit kicked off the morning tour for Shelby County Schools students visiting the University of Memphis campus.

It's a day Ja'kya Buckler, a 5th-grader at Egypt Elementary, was looking forward to for weeks.

“I wanted to see what my future would look like and the expectations,” Ja’kya said.

The tours guided by future teachers gave Ja'kya and others a behind-the-scenes look at college life, what life will be like if they left home and lived in the dorms and worked in classrooms like at the FedEx Institute for Technology.

“I think we give kids the academic experiences, but we also need to give them experiences outside of the building,” said Willow Oaks Elementary School Principal Angela Nichols. “Because sometimes you get that little thing that says 'hey I really like this.'”

It's the third year for U of M to team up with SCS to inspire students to think beyond graduation and continue their education.

“That they understand this is part of their path to making their dreams and aspirations come true,” said Jennifer Bubrig with U of M’s College of Education.

Students saw that hard work now could take them in a few years, a future with limitless opportunities.

These kids are still many years away from starting college, but all left thinking it could now be part of their plan.

