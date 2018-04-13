Tiger fans eager to see QBs vying for starting job in spring game

Football season is still several months away, but the University of Memphis will play its annual spring football game--Friday Night Stripes--at 7 p.m.

With former starting quarterback Riley Ferguson gone, Tiger fans will get their first look at who might be the next signal caller.

Ferguson, statistically, was one of the best quarterbacks ever to play at Memphis, but now David Moore, Brady White, Brady Davis, and Connor Adair are the ones who are fighting to replace him.

Tigers head coach Mike Norvell hasn't singled out a leader among the group, but fans can make their own judgment Friday night as the U of M is set to scrimmage in two 12-minute periods.

The main event will feature two former Tiger football greats--kicker Jake Elliott, who just helped the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl as a rookie, and running back De'Angelo Williams, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and set NCAA records at Memphis.

The two will coach at least three series after the scrimmage is over, and Mike Norvell is thrilled to have them back at the Liberty Bowl for Friday Night Stripes.

"It's going to be great. The fact that those guys wanted to come back and be a part of that night is going to be a wonderful showcase. Friday Night Stripes has always been a great turnout, but now to see two of the best to ever play here to square off there in the main event, and they're going to coach it up against each other. Got some trash talk already going so we know it's going to be live," Norvell said.

