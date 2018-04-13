Proceeds from Friday's showing of 'Sgt. Stubby' to benefit Memphis' humane society

Want to have a fun night out with the family and help local animals at the same time?

Taking the kids to see the latest adorable animated flick could provide a big boost to Memphis animal shelters.

The Humane Society of Memphis announced a partnership with the makers of the movie “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.”

It’s the true story of a dog in World War I that helped the Allies win several battles in France.

“He was a rescue, he wandered up on the troops and they took him in and he helped them fight the war,” said Kristen Walker with Memphis Humane Society.

Fun Academy Motion Pictures chose one humane society in each state to donate part of their opening day proceeds, and the Memphis Humane Society was picked! That means thousands of dollars from all over the state will go toward helping our local pups, and cats too!

“Especially for the whole state of Tennessee, not just Memphis,” Walker said. “We're beyond thrilled.”

That makes Sgt. Stubby not only a legendary war hero, but a modern-day hero to our humane society as well!

“We're definitely trying to get everybody out to the movies tonight,” Walker said. “Even the entire staff and all if our volunteers are going to go and check it out at the 6:50 showing tonight.”

Friday night is the only night you can go if you want part of your ticket sales to help continue the mission of saving injured and abused animals.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.