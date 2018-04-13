New restaurant coming to Overton Square will help feed homeless

A new Overton Square restaurant is getting a lot of buzz.

The talk about Bogard’s is not just about the food, but also about feeding the homeless through the Mid-South Food Bank.

Owner Edward Bogard said the newest restaurant coming to Overton Square will have a Southern-inspired menu.

“It's everything from fried green tomatoes shrimp and grits all of our favorites, right?" Bogard said.

The idea is to not only serve customers but help the homeless with two percent of sales from the restaurant.

“The projected goal of the first year providing just over right at 100,000 meals actually,” Bogard said.

Bogard also started SO GIV, a charitable organization that raises awareness and money for charitable causes.

During that time he raised thousands for the Mid-South Food Bank and worked together with former Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Lionel Hollins and his charitable organization.

“We pretty much kept in contact ever since and built a rapport and here we are extending that partnership as well, so it's really just an extension of partnerships merging together under one roof here at Bogard,” Bogard said.

The restaurant is opening in the old Schweinhaus restaurant across from Babalu.

A soft opening is expected in August, with the grand opening in September.

