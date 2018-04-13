New restaurant coming to Overton Square will help feed homeless

A Memphis police officer is off the force as the department investigates accusations of domestic violence.More >>
A teacher's assistant in DeSoto County was arrested for fondling, DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said.More >>
A West Memphis police officer is off the job and arrested after getting into a fight while off duty.More >>
Prominent Memphis businessman Mark Giannini is back in jail, charged with statutory rape of a 17-year-old he met on a dating website.More >>
Two Memphis police officers took money to help drug dealers smuggle product into the city, a police affidavit reports.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
