Apartments for homeless get $225K makeover

Some apartments in South Memphis are getting a major renovation.

One of the biggest barriers for people who deal with some of these issues is stability.

If you drive along Kansas Street, you'll notice a vacant building. Though it currently has broken windows and boarded up doors, it will soon be a beautiful place to call home for those who've fallen on hard times.

"It's been a long time coming,” said Florence Hervery, executive officer of Case Management, Inc.

Case Management, Inc. is one of the organizations that makes this possible.

"This property will be targeted to homeless individuals and those with mental illness,” Hervery said.

It's all thanks to a $225,000 grant from Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

The once-abandoned unit will be renovated and offer eight one-bedroom, one-bathroom units to adults who've experienced homelessness, mental illness, substance abuse or transitioning out of the state's foster care system.

"Many of them have bad credit or they've had bad experiences when they're not stable anymore, they have money management issues and they burn bridges with their families and support systems,” Hervery said.

"It's very important that eradicate blight so when you have structures like this that have been vacant for a number of years, finding organizations that are able to come in and we can put them to use helps boost the spirit of the residents around it,” said Paul Young, Director of Housing and Community Development, City of Memphis.

Herverty said she hopes this is the start of many new developments in this south Memphis community.

"I think it's going to really bring a community togetherness,” Herverty said. “We plan on having a picnic area out here, there will be flowers. Make it like they're home for real."

Hervery said she hopes to have the building complete by Christmas.

