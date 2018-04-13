Apartments for homeless get $225K makeover

Watch WMC5's live coverageMore >>
Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman who they believe was kidnapped.More >>
Some apartments in South Memphis are getting a major renovation.More >>
Prominent Memphis businessman Mark Giannini is back in jail, charged with statutory rape of a 17-year-old he met on a dating website.More >>
A new Overton Square restaurant is getting a lot of buzz. The talk about Bogard’s is not just about the food, but also about feeding the homeless through the Mid-South Food Bank.More >>
The strikes are in response to a suspected gas attack on the rebel-held city of Douma last weekend.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
There’s something wild happening about 20 miles south of Montgomery in Hope Hull, Alabama.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.More >>
