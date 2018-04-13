Woman who texted husband she was being followed missing, police say

Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman who they believe was kidnapped.

Police said Debra Robinson, 36, was last seen by her son Friday around noon at McDonald’s on Quince Road.

She texted her husband at about 2:12 p.m. and said a red car was following her. She said a white man with red hair grabbed her, and she said she had to go.

Debra has blonde hair and brown eyes and weighs about 125 pounds. Her height was not immediately available.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray jogging pants.

If you’ve seen Debra or know where she is, call 901-636-3569.

