Police: High grandmother takes child, refusing phone calls

Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman who they believe was kidnapped.More >>
Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman who they believe was kidnapped.More >>
Some apartments in South Memphis are getting a major renovation.More >>
Some apartments in South Memphis are getting a major renovation.More >>
A Mississippi high school student is jailed after the FBI charged him with threatening a school shooting over social media.More >>
A Mississippi high school student is jailed after the FBI charged him with threatening a school shooting over social media.More >>
A grandmother took her granddaughter to get McDonald's at 1 p.m. and hasn't been seen since, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A grandmother took her granddaughter to get McDonald's at 1 p.m. and hasn't been seen since, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Prominent Memphis businessman Mark Giannini is back in jail, charged with statutory rape of a 17-year-old he met on a dating website.More >>
Prominent Memphis businessman Mark Giannini is back in jail, charged with statutory rape of a 17-year-old he met on a dating website.More >>
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.More >>
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.More >>
Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.More >>
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>