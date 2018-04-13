Police: High grandmother takes child, refusing phone calls

A grandmother took her granddaughter to get McDonald's at 1 p.m. and hasn't been seen since, according to Memphis Police Department.

A City Watch Alert was issued for Ataum McMahan. She was last seen at a residence on Dyer Place near the intersection of Fairoaks Avenue.

MPD said the grandmother Dena Wiesner, who was high when she took the girl, was supposed to be going to McDonald's to get food and then come back.

Wiesner is refusing to take phone calls.

The girl is described as 3-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 60-75 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

The grandmother's vehicle is a gray 2009 Honda Civic with Tennessee tag G2534K.

If you have any information in this incident, contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

