FIRST ALERT: Tornado WATCH until 6 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Arkansas, West Tennessee including Memphis and Shelby County and North Mississippi until 6 a.m.

A line of strong storms moving through Arkansas will move through the WMC Action News 5 coverage area overnight into early Saturday morning.

This line of storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes. The threat for flash flooding is also a concern and a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is also in effect for the entire Mid-South overnight and Saturday.

Rainfall amounts will average 1 to 3 inches for most areas with higher amounts possible. The main line of storms is expected to cross the Mississippi River around 3 a.m. and continue to slowly move east through Saturday morning.

Be sure to have means of getting weather alert either with a weather radio or the Action News 5 First Alert Weather app.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to track this system through the overnight hours and through the day Saturday bringing you updates on the air, on the web, and on the app.

