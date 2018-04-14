Friday night Mid-South sports scores

Game One of the Southern Professional Hockey League First Round Series goes to the Mississippi RiverKings beating the Huntsville Havoc 4-1.

Derek Sutliffe and Ryan Salkeld break it open with 2-Goals in under 3 minutes of the 3rd period. Game Two of this best of 3 series will be in Huntsville, Saturday night. Game 3, if necessary, is also at Huntsville Sunday.



On the Diamond, the Memphis Redbirds open a new series against Iowa slapping the I-Cubs 9-3. Tyler O'Neil goes 2 for 2 with a triple and 2-rbi. Same Teams Saturday, First Pitch 6:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park.



In College Baseball, the Memphis Tigers fall to Baylor 12-8. Same Teams Saturday at 2 p.m. at FedExPark



South Carolina upsets #2 Arkansas 3-2.

Finally, in College Softball the Memphis Tigers beat UCF 8-3. Same Teams Saturday at Tiger Softball Complex. First Pitch 1 p.m.

