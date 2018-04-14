Man robs gas station, gets shot during struggle with police

A suspected robber is in the hospital after being shot by police Saturday.

Memphis police say the man robbed an Exxon on South Third Street in Westwood just after 8 a.m.

He fled the scene in a black Chrysler and was later spotted by an officer at Millbranch and East Shelby Drive.

The suspect was shot during a struggle with police.

One gun was recovered from the suspect.

