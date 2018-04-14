Police shoot robbery suspect

A suspected robber is in the hospital after being shot by a Memphis police officer Saturday.

Memphis Police Department said Feroldo Griffin, 27, robbed an Exxon on South Third Street in Westwood just after 8 a.m.

Griffin fled the scene in a black Chrysler and was later spotted by an officer at Millbranch and East Shelby Drive.

He was shot during a struggle with police. He is in "stable" condition.

One gun was recovered from the suspect.

Griffin is charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of employment of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

