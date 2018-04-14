Police investigating fatal crash involving 18-wheeler - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler. 

The accident happened Saturday morning on I-55 under the Horn Lake overpass after a tractor trailer and grey vehicle collided. 

Police say a woman died on the scene. 

it unclear what caused the crash at this time. 

