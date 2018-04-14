FIRST ALERT: Rain lingers, cooler air returns

The rain and storms that woke us up on Saturday morning has exited the region. We are dealing with leftover showers during the remainder of the afternoon as this whole line exits the region from the west to the east. Due to the flooding threat still active, there is a Flash Flood Watch until 4 p.m. this afternoon. With rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches, and locally higher amounts, remember to turn around and don't drown when approaching high water on roads.

Checking out Futurercast, you can see that we will keep with some light to moderate rain for portions of West Tennessee and North Mississippi through 2 p.m. this afternoon. While locations in Eastern Arkansas, along with Memphis and Shelby County will see a few leftover showers.

Moving to 10 p.m. tonight, most of the region is clear of the heavy downpours, only a few leftover showers are possible, otherwise the cloudy skies will last and the colder air will start to move into the region as the winds start to shift out of the west and northwest.

As we move into Sunday morning, we are going to see much colder air move into the region. Clouds may clear a bit in the morning, but we will see the clouds stick around through the afternoon along with cooler than average temperatures.