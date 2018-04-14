Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl in MS - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl in MS

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Olive Branch PD) (Source: Olive Branch PD)
OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) -

Olive Branch Police Department is looking for a missing teen. 

Breonna Elisabeth Lewis, 16, was last seen at Olive Branch High School on April 11. 

Lewis is described as  5-feet-2-inches tall, with light brown shoulder length hair, hazel eyes, and weighs around 200 pounds.  

She was last seen wearing black and teal pants, black boots, and a multicolored sweater. She wears glasses and has a light scar on her cheek. 

If you see Lewis, contact Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.

