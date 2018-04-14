Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl in MS

Olive Branch Police Department is looking for a missing teen.

Breonna Elisabeth Lewis, 16, was last seen at Olive Branch High School on April 11.

Lewis is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, with light brown shoulder length hair, hazel eyes, and weighs around 200 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black and teal pants, black boots, and a multicolored sweater. She wears glasses and has a light scar on her cheek.

If you see Lewis, contact Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.

