TN Education Commissioner McQueen visits Memphis

A key discussion on the future of education in the Bluff City happened on Saturday.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Candice McQueen paid a visit to discuss her vision and hear input from leaders on how to move Shelby County and Tennessee forward.

"We think it's probably one of the best new approaches to making sure all of our students are being served and have options after high school," McQueen said. "This is a golden opportunity for all of us."

An opportunity in which a panel filled with parents, teachers, students, and state leaders got together to discuss education in Shelby County Schools.

They touched a variety of topics, including implementing new curriculum.

"We must begin implementing things right before we hold our teachers accountable for anything," Shelby County Board of Education member Stephanie Love said.

They also talked about providing funding for education.

"If we reduce property taxes then it may have an impact on public education, particularly when it comes to intervention programs through the school system," Shelby County Commissioner Willie Brooks said.

McQueen said she's leaving with a new found understanding of concerns and suggestions to continue to improve the local-state relationship.

"How do we continue to work together to make sure student outcomes and student needs and students are at the forefront of our conversations," McQueen said.

