Bomb threats cause evacuations at 2 Mid-South stores

Bomb threats cause evacuations at 2 Mid-South stores

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Bomb threats caused evacuations of two Mid-South stores on Saturday.

Memphis Police Department confirms the Walmart at the intersection of Austin Peay and Covington Pike was evacuated as a precaution.

Nothing was located, and the building was cleared.

Millington Police Chief Gary Graves confirms the Kroger on Highway 51 was evacuated for about an hour because of a bomb threat.

Police searched the store, but did not find anything.

