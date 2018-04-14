Bomb threats cause evacuations at 2 Mid-South stores

A bomb threat caused the evacuation of a Walmart in Raleigh, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A bomb threat caused the evacuation of a Walmart in Raleigh, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A suspected robber is in the hospital after being shot by a Memphis police officer Saturday.More >>
A suspected robber is in the hospital after being shot by a Memphis police officer Saturday.More >>
A key discussion on the future of education in the Bluff City happened on Saturday.More >>
A key discussion on the future of education in the Bluff City happened on Saturday.More >>
Olive Branch Police Department is looking for a missing teen.More >>
Olive Branch Police Department is looking for a missing teen.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.More >>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>