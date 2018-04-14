Bomb threats cause evacuations at 2 Mid-South stores - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bomb threats cause evacuations at 2 Mid-South stores

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Bomb threats caused evacuations of two Mid-South stores on Saturday.

Memphis Police Department confirms the Walmart at the intersection of Austin Peay and Covington Pike was evacuated as a precaution.

Nothing was located, and the building was cleared.

Millington Police Chief Gary Graves confirms the Kroger on Highway 51 was evacuated for about an hour because of a bomb threat.

Police searched the store, but did not find anything.

