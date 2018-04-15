Man shot at Frayser night club - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot at Frayser night club

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at a club in Frayser. 

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at Infinity Sports Bar and Grill. 

The victim was taken to the fire station in a private vehicle before being transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

