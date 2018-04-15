Man shot at North Memphis night club

The rain and storms that woke us up on Saturday morning has exited the region.More >>
The rain and storms that woke us up on Saturday morning has exited the region.More >>
A bomb threat caused the evacuation of a Walmart in Raleigh, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A bomb threat caused the evacuation of a Walmart in Raleigh, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A suspected robber is in the hospital after being shot by a Memphis police officer Saturday.More >>
A suspected robber is in the hospital after being shot by a Memphis police officer Saturday.More >>
A key discussion on the future of education in the Bluff City happened on Saturday.More >>
A key discussion on the future of education in the Bluff City happened on Saturday.More >>
Olive Branch Police Department is looking for a missing teen.More >>
Olive Branch Police Department is looking for a missing teen.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
The woman admitted to previous drug use but denied ever smoking or ingesting drugs in the presence of the 2-year-old and denied any knowledge of the child being exposed to drugs, according to authorities.More >>
The woman admitted to previous drug use but denied ever smoking or ingesting drugs in the presence of the 2-year-old and denied any knowledge of the child being exposed to drugs, according to authorities.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
The father says if action isn’t taken in the matter, he’ll be forced to pull his daughter, the only girl in the league, from her team.More >>
The father says if action isn’t taken in the matter, he’ll be forced to pull his daughter, the only girl in the league, from her team.More >>