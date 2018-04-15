Mid-South's largest crawfish festival held in Downtown Memphis

The cold weather didn't scare off seafood lovers at one of the largest outdoor food festivals in the Mid-South.More >>
The cold weather didn't scare off seafood lovers at one of the largest outdoor food festivals in the Mid-South.More >>
A bomb threat caused the evacuation of a Walmart in Raleigh, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A bomb threat caused the evacuation of a Walmart in Raleigh, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A suspected robber is in the hospital after being shot by a Memphis police officer Saturday.More >>
A suspected robber is in the hospital after being shot by a Memphis police officer Saturday.More >>
A key discussion on the future of education in the Bluff City happened on Saturday.More >>
A key discussion on the future of education in the Bluff City happened on Saturday.More >>
The rain and storms that woke us up on Saturday morning has exited the region.More >>
The rain and storms that woke us up on Saturday morning has exited the region.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>