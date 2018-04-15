Mid-South's largest crawfish festival held in Downtown Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South's largest crawfish festival held in Downtown Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The cold weather didn't scare off seafood lovers at one of the largest outdoor food festivals in the Mid-South.

It's the largest crawfish festival in the Mid-South with more than 17,000 pounds of crawfish, and despite the cold temperatures, people from everywhere came out to support the Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival on Sunday held on Riverside Drive.

There was live entertainment and live mud bugs by the pound.

"We had to make sure we had some crawfish because I've never been to a proper crawfish boil," Brian Haeberle said.

"It's fun stuff," Daylen Davis said. 

There were festivities for all ages from a 24-team Gumbo Cook-Off competition to a children's obstacle course. 

We're told more $150,000 in sales and donations from the festival go to support free programs for 46,000 local children and families with Porter-Leath.

"It was cold but we enjoyed ourselves. We did last year and we will continue to enjoy ourselves," Jeremy Davis said.

"We came out to support Porter-Leath. Porter-Leath is for a great cause in educating our children so we thought it was worth it," Demetria Davis said.

