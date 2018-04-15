FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning for parts of the Mid-South

After a cloudy, breezy, and cold Sunday, we are tracking near-freezing temperatures across the Mid-South tonight. Northwest winds, behind the front that brought us storms Saturday, will usher in the colder air and help clear the clouds tonight causing the dip in the mercury.

Due to the frigid temperatures expected tonight, there is a Freeze Warning issued for Cross and Poinsett Counties in Eastern Arkansas from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday. It is a good idea to keep a check on tinder vegetation and pets outside in the cold temperatures tonight.

Checking out lows across Eastern Arkansas, everyone will dip into the 30s tonight from 33 in Wynne to 35 in Helena. Factor in the winds, out of the Northwest around 10 to 15 mph, it will feel even colder than the actual air temperatures.

The average low this time of the year is near 53 degrees, so seeing temperatures across West Tennessee in the 30s is a stark difference than normal. Memphis will fall to 35 with Alamo near 34.

North Mississippi is not left out on the cold night ahead. Lows from Olive Branch to Batesville, and from Clarksdale to Corinth will be in the middle to lower 30s area wide.

With a cold start to our Monday expected, make sure to wear the coats and jackets, along with cranking up the heat with the cold air in place. While we will remain chilly on Monday, we are looking at warmer weather for our Tuesday and Wednesday back above average.

A weak cold front brings us cooler air back for Thursday and Friday, and we remain below average, as of right now, through next weekend. Average high this time of the year is 73 degrees.

