Man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartment complex

A man was shot and killed at a Whitehaven apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the New Horizon Apartments off Baroness Drive just before 4 p.m.

The victim was already dead when officers arrived on the scene.

The suspect is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, and he was last seen wearing a t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He was armed with a black firearm.

MPD said the suspect was seen running away from the scene.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

