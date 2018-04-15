Memphis girl's prom dress pays homage to black women

A Memphis teen's prom dress has been the talk of the internet this week, and now she's sharing the message she hoped was spread through the dress' popularity.

Skyler Branch's prom dress was a show-stopper to say the least.

"I did not intend for it to go this far," she said.

The White Station High School senior's one-of-a-kind dress paid homage to the black women in music, politics, Hollywood, and her personal life that she looks up to.

"On my dress was Maya Angelou, Michelle Obama, Harriett Tubman, Betsey Coleman along with my mother, my aunt, my grandmother, my great grandmothers on both sides of the family," Branch said.

It wasn't long before the dress went viral. It got the attention of several national publications and even celebrities like Taraji P. Henson and Toni Braxton.

"When you look back on other prom dresses, like most of them look the same, so I'm hoping that people reach further to do more things with their prom dresses," Branch said.

But even more importantly, Skyler said she hopes her dress will inspire others to be bold and not follow the crowd.

"Don't try to fit in with what's fitting in," she said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.