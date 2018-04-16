Scams target Mississippians, Educations leaders talk with Shelby County Schools, Pro gun rally, cold temps remain

Good Monday morning everyone!!
There have been more than 1,200 scams reported in the Magnolia State since the Mississippi Attorney General's office started tracking calls last year. So what are the top tricks ripping people off in the state? We'll explain what to watch out for this morning.
A panel filled with parents, teachers, students, and state leaders talked education in Shelby County Schools with Tennessee Education Commissioner Candace McQueen. We'll tell you what came out of that meeting on #wmc5.
New video shows the brawl at a Mid-South hotel that has a now former police officer facing charges. We'll show you that video this morning.
Gun rights advocates made their way to the Mississippi state capitol this weekend. They hosted a pro-gun rally in Jackson and other cities across the country. We'll tell you about the move this morning on #wmc5.
A Memphis teen's prom dress has been the talk of the internet this week, and now she's sharing the message she hoped was spread through the dress' popularity.
Family and friends said new surveillance video clears the name of a fired West Memphis Police Officer.
After a cloudy, breezy and cold Sunday we are tracking near freezing temperatures across the Mid-South Tonight.
A man was shot and killed at a Whitehaven apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.
The cold weather didn't scare off seafood lovers at one of the largest outdoor food festivals in the Mid-South.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Corrections are responding to an "ongoing incident" at Lee County Correctional Incident.
