Officers arrested in drug smuggling case set for court - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Officers arrested in drug smuggling case set for court

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Terrion Bryson (L) Kevin Coleman (R) (Source: MPD) Terrion Bryson (L) Kevin Coleman (R) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two Memphis police officers arrested after a weeks-long undercover probe are set to appear in court Monday.

Terrion Bryson and Kevin Coleman were arrested Thursday after MPD said it received tips in February that they were stealing drugs and money during traffic stops.

The pair was also accused of taking money to help dealers smuggle drugs into the city.

During their arrest, investigators said Bryson and Coleman admitted to their role in the conspiracy.

WMC Action News 5 will update you on what happens in court as it occurs.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

  • LIVE: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:13:42 GMT
    Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

