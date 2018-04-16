Officers arrested in drug smuggling case set for court

Two Memphis police officers arrested after a weeks-long undercover probe are set to appear in court Monday.

Terrion Bryson and Kevin Coleman were arrested Thursday after MPD said it received tips in February that they were stealing drugs and money during traffic stops.

The pair was also accused of taking money to help dealers smuggle drugs into the city.

During their arrest, investigators said Bryson and Coleman admitted to their role in the conspiracy.

