Giannini in court for statutory rape charge

Memphis businessman Mark Giannini is set to face a judge Monday morning.

Giannini was arrested Friday on statutory rape charges after police said they were tipped off to him having sex with an underage girl he met on a sugar daddy website.

Giannini was acquitted in a separate rape trial last year. He has two other pending cases.

