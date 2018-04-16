Giannini in court for statutory rape charge - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Giannini in court for statutory rape charge

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Mark Giannini (Source: SCSO) Mark Giannini (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis businessman Mark Giannini is set to face a judge Monday morning.

Giannini was arrested Friday on statutory rape charges after police said they were tipped off to him having sex with an underage girl he met on a sugar daddy website.

Giannini was acquitted in a separate rape trial last year. He has two other pending cases.

WMC Action News 5 will update you on what happens in court.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • LIVE: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    LIVE: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:13:42 GMT
    Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    More >>

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly