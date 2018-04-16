Ole Miss student wins top scholarship for public policy work

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A University of Mississippi junior will receive a Truman Scholarship.

Ole Miss says Jaz Brisack is the 15th student from the university to win the award.

Brisack, an honors student and Oxford native, has had an article on labor union organizing published, won a creative nonfiction award at the Southern Literary Festival, and was named the university's outstanding freshman.

She plans to seek a master's degree in creative writing and work to organize unions that will make workplaces more democratic.

The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation makes awards nationwide to college students who plan careers in government or public service. Truman Scholars receive up to $30,000 for graduate or professional school, participate in leadership development activities and have special opportunities for internships and employment with the federal government.

