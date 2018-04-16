Legal battle ramps up with journalist still in ICE custody - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Legal battle ramps up with journalist still in ICE custody

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Manuel Duran (Source: WMC Action News 5) Manuel Duran (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Latino Memphis and Southern Poverty Law Center will give details on a new legal filing for a journalist being held by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Manuel Duran was one of nine people arrested April 3 while protesting against immigration detention, among other things.

Duran and others were charge with disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway.

Charges were dropped against Duran, but he remains in ICE custody.

Duran's attorney Anne Schiller said ICE officials took him away as soon as his case was dismissed in court. She fears Duran will be deported.

SPLC and Latino Memphis are representing Duran in his immigration case and are calling for his release.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:21:47 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

  • Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-04-15 12:57:51 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:01:59 GMT
    Calls are growing to boycott Starbucks following a controversial arrest inside a Philadelphia coffee shop. (Source: Melissa DePino/Twitter/CNN)Calls are growing to boycott Starbucks following a controversial arrest inside a Philadelphia coffee shop. (Source: Melissa DePino/Twitter/CNN)

    Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.

    More >>

    Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.

    More >>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly