Legal battle ramps up with journalist still in ICE custody

Latino Memphis and Southern Poverty Law Center will give details on a new legal filing for a journalist being held by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Manuel Duran was one of nine people arrested April 3 while protesting against immigration detention, among other things.

Duran and others were charge with disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway.

Charges were dropped against Duran, but he remains in ICE custody.

Duran's attorney Anne Schiller said ICE officials took him away as soon as his case was dismissed in court. She fears Duran will be deported.

SPLC and Latino Memphis are representing Duran in his immigration case and are calling for his release.

