Mother, son missing out of Dyer County

Dyer County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen and her son.

Jessie Weaver, 17, and her infant son Tyson, were last seen April 14 walking on David Drive in Dyer County.

They were later seen getting into a white tractor trailer in this same area.

If you see Weaver, contact Dyer County Sheriff's Office at 731-285-2802.

