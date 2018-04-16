Southaven adding police precinct along Hwy 51

Southaven is adding another police precinct to serve the western side of town.

Southaven Police Department currently works out of two buildings--a main headquarters on Northwest Drive and a traffic division on May Boulevard.

The new building will be located at 7320 Highway 51 North, in the spot of the former WIN Job Center (which is relocating to Getwell Road).

Mayor Darren Musselwhite said an increase in criminal activity along Highway 51 and nearby neighborhoods helped spark the decision.

"This is a common trend as cities age, but will be unaccepted in Southaven. The most effective crime deterrent is Police presence. Our Police will be seen more in this area and will stop this trend," Musselwhite wrote in a recent blog.

Police will start using the building within 90 days after construction is complete.

Kendall Downing is talking to city leaders about this change. Hear from him tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

