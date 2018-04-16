Woman arrested after not scanning $2K in merchandise from Walmart self-checkout

A Pontotoc woman is behind bars after she was caught trying to steal over $2,000 worth of merchandise from an Oxford Walmart.

The woman, 42-year-old Tina Hillman, was at the self-checkout in the store where she did not scan the items back in February.

Hillman was approached by loss prevention before fleeing the scene.

She was taken into custody the next day in Pontotoc, MS before being transferred to the Lafayette County Detention Center on April 12th.

Hillman is charged with felony false pretense.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.