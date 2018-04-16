Woman arrested after not scanning $2K in merchandise from Walmar - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman arrested after not scanning $2K in merchandise from Walmart self-checkout

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Tina Hillman (Source: Oxford Police Department) Tina Hillman (Source: Oxford Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Pontotoc woman is behind bars after she was caught trying to steal over $2,000 worth of merchandise from an Oxford Walmart. 

The woman, 42-year-old Tina Hillman, was at the self-checkout in the store where she did not scan the items back in February.

Hillman was approached by loss prevention before fleeing the scene. 

She was taken into custody the next day in Pontotoc, MS before being transferred to the Lafayette County Detention Center on April 12th. 

Hillman is charged with felony false pretense. 

