Penny Hardaway, Tigers land 2 more major recruits

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Antwann Jones (Source: Twitter/@j5_twann) Antwann Jones (Source: Twitter/@j5_twann)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers have added another two big time recruits on top of their consistently improving 2018 class.

Four-star recruit Antwaan Jones announced his decision to come to Memphis on Twitter:

Jones, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Florida, was previously committed to Texas A&M before getting lured in by Penny.

247Sports rates Jones as a four-star athlete and a top-100 player in the nation.

In addition, 247Sports reports that power forward Isaiah Maurice has committed to Memphis.

The 6-foot-8 Maurice is a former Kansas State commit that played last season at South Plains junior college. He will have two years of eligibility at Memphis.

The two moves jump Memphis into the top 30 in recruiting classes in the nation.

