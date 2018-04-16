Main Street trolleys set to return April 30

Memphis Area Transit Authority announced Monday that the trolleys will return April 30.

The trolleys have been out of service for nearly four years.

The new cars have undergone extensive testing and maintenance

Fares will be free from April 30th until May 14th. The price will then go up to $1 both ways.

WMC Action News 5's Kendall Downing will have a full report tonight at 6.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.