WATCH: Thief hops off scooter, snatches purse in Kroger

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a purse snatching at a local Kroger. 

The snatching happened at the Kroger on Poplar Avenue near Kirby Road on April 6th around 7 p.m.

A woman was riding around the store on a motorized cart when she got off of the cart, then took the victims purse out of a shopping cart. 

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. 

