Fayette County schools on lockdown after teen escapes state cust - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fayette County schools on lockdown after teen escapes state custody

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: Google Maps) (Photo Source: Google Maps)
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Several Fayette County schools are on lockdown after a teen escaped state custody. 

The 16-year-old was being taken to a local hospital from the John S. Wilder Youth Development Center when he escaped. 

Schools in Somerville and Oakland are on lockdown as a precaution as authorities work to locate the teen. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly