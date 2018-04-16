Dyersburg teen, 15, charged with attempted murder

A Dyersburg teen has been arrested on attempted murder charges.

Police said two people were injured during a shooting overnight Saturday, April 14. The suspect, a 15-year-old, has not been identified.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim said he was shot during an argument with a 15-year-old at a house in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue in Dyersburg.

Investigators said the 23-year-old was upset with the 15-year-old for disrespecting his mother earlier that day. They got into a fight, and the teen shot the 23-year-old multiple times.

The 23-year-old was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Another person was also injured during the shooting. A 26-year-old man was grazed by a bullet but did not go to the hospital for treatment.

After the shooting, the teen’s mother brought him to the police department, where he was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The teen is being held at McDowell Center for Children pending a court appearance in Dyer County Juvenile Court.

