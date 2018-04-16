Police searching for suspects in fatal gas station shooting

Police are searching for these 2 homicide suspects (Source: Jackson Police Dept.)

Jackson Police Department is searching for two men wanted in connection to a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Police said 26-year-old Kevin Minter was shot and killed during a confrontation Sunday night at the Marathon gas station at 2445 North Highland Avenue.

Investigators said Minter and the suspects arranged to meet at the gas station. They got into an argument, and Minter was shot. Police found his body near the gas pumps at about 9:45 p .m.

The suspects left the scene in a white four-door Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

