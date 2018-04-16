Ole Miss rape suspect reportedly has history of sexual misconduct

Memphis Police Department is investigating a purse snatching at a local Kroger.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a purse snatching at a local Kroger.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping and raping an Ole Miss student may have a history of similar crimes.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping and raping an Ole Miss student may have a history of similar crimes.More >>
Jackson Police Department is searching for two men wanted in connection to a homicide that happened over the weekend.More >>
Jackson Police Department is searching for two men wanted in connection to a homicide that happened over the weekend.More >>
Two Memphis police officers are spending time locked inside a cell at 201 Poplar.More >>
Two Memphis police officers are spending time locked inside a cell at 201 Poplar.More >>
A Dyersburg teen has been arrested on attempted murder charges.More >>
A Dyersburg teen has been arrested on attempted murder charges.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
Crews are responding to two fires in the Fritch area and one fire in Gray County.More >>
Crews are responding to two fires in the Fritch area and one fire in Gray County.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>