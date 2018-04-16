Ole Miss rape suspect reportedly has history of sexual misconduct

The man accused of kidnapping and raping an Ole Miss student may have a history of similar crimes.

Dustin McGee, 20, is out of jail on bond after being charged with rape and kidnapping. Oxford Police Department said officers are now looking into reports McGee is responsible for even more sexual crimes.

"I think that's so scary," Ole Miss freshman Macie McFarland said.

"It's sort of unbelievable, because the whole reason I came to Ole Miss was for the small town feel," Ole Miss PhD student Nicholas Akias said.

The victim told police she ended up in an Uber with McGee while leaving a party on April 9. She thought the Uber was taking her to her home, but instead she ended up at McGee's home.

She did not know McGee previously, but he told her she was welcome to wait in his apartment while she called for another Uber to take her home.

However, once inside, McGee locked the door and attacked.

The victim's mother told Clarion Ledger that McGee left bruises and cuts all over her daughter's body. He even bit her.

When McGee passed out, the victim was able to escape and get back to her home. She went to the doctor the next morning.

Oxford Police Department said since McGee's arrest, investigators have received multiple calls about other sexual misconduct incidents involving McGee. Some of those incidents happened outside of the department's jurisdiction.

McGee posted his $20,000 bond and is currently out of jail.

The victim's mother said the bail was way too low.

Judge Carolyn Bell, who set the bail amount, has not returned