Join Ron Childers' 2018 Heart Walk team

Join WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers in a push to raise money and awareness for heart conditions.

The 2018 Mid-South Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash is happening April 28 at AutoZone Park in Downtown Memphis.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

Ron chooses to be part of this event every year because it's something near and dear to his heart.

His father died suddenly from a heart attack at age 60, and his mother is a heart transplant recipient.

"Heart disease has had a major impact on my life and you might not know it, but it's the number one threat to health in the Mid-South," Ron said. "I'm walking to bring attention to the fact that one of the highest rates of cardiac disease in the nation is right here in the Mid-South."

You can register and walk for free, but donations are also welcome! Ron's hoping to raise $2,500 from donations.

So please join Ron's team, and we'll see you April 28 at 8 a.m.

