Join Ron Childers' 2018 Heart Walk team

Elementary students at one Memphis school are pumped to take this year's TN Ready tests.More >>
Shelby County leaders have an important reminder for voters as early voting gets into full swing.More >>
Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers have added another two big time recruits on top of their consistently improving 2018 class.More >>
It's taken nearly four years and $10 million, but trolleys are just days away from returning to Downtown Memphis.More >>
Two Mid-South educators are being recognized for their hard work.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
The Asheville Police Department said actor Harry Anderson passed away Monday morning.More >>
