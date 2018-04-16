Mid-South educators win state awards

Two Mid-South educators are being recognized for their hard work.

Whitney Drewrey, who teaches students with disabilities at Lafayette Upper Elementary School near Oxford, was named Teacher of the Year.

Drewrey said she left her "comfort zone" to teach students with disabilities.

Additionally, Quitman High School Principal Howard Savage Jr. was named Administrator of the Year.

Savage helped bring his school from a "D" rating to a "B" rating.

Congratulations to both of these fine educators!

