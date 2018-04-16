4th-graders break out 'TN Ready Rap' at pep rally - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

4th-graders break out 'TN Ready Rap' at pep rally

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Elementary students at one Memphis school are pumped to take this year's TN Ready tests.

Germanshire Elementary School held a pep rally to get the students hyped for the upcoming tests.

During the pep rally, Travarious Cunningham's 4th-grade class stole the show.

Check out the students perform "TN Ready Rap" in the below video:

Good luck to all the Tennessee students as they take this year's exams.

