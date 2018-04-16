Voters urged to take their time in booth

Shelby County leaders have an important reminder for voters as early voting gets into full swing.

County commissioners spoke Monday about the importance of taking your time in the voting booths and double-checking your selection.

Officials said they've gotten reports of some voters struggling with the video screens on the machines.

They said this is the best advice they can offer to ensure a smooth process:

“We just want to make sure, this is not an attack on the election commission, we just want to make sure that every vote is counted properly, and it is done with fidelity,” said Melvin Burgess with Shelby County Commission.

So far, more than 7,000 citizens have voted in Shelby County during early voting.

The early voting period began Wednesday and runs through April 26.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.