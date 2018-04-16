Man dies after Whitney Ave. shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man dies after Whitney Ave. shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A man is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon, Memphis Police Department confirmed.

Police said the victim was shot in the 1200 block of Whitney Avenue and hospitalized in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries.

There is no information about a suspect at this time.

Police said this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

