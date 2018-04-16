Police: Woman abducted after vehicle pursuit

Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for a woman who was abducted Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hilda Street and West Brooks Road.

A witness told police that 26-year-old Tayra Webster was driving and being pursued by 43-year-old Eric Wells when she struck a pole.

The witness said Wells assaulted Webster and forced her into his vehicle, a four-door tan 2000 Honda Accord with the license plate 4H10R7, before driving away.

Webster stands between 4-feet-10-inches to 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt with straps, and white tennis shoes with rhinestones. She also has a pink tongue ring and a star tattoo on her foot.

Wells has a dark complexion and stands 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 186 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hat, blue jacket, green shirt, green shoes, and glasses.

A photo of Wells was not immediately available.

If you’ve seen either Webster or Wells, call MPD at (901) 545-267.

