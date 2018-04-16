Commissioners debate if juveniles should be held in adult jail

Memphis Police Department is investigating a reported shooting near the University of Memphis campus.More >>
A Mid-South homeowner is deep underwater, stuck with a sky-high utility bill and leak she can't afford to fix.More >>
Should teenagers charged with crimes be held in adult jail? That's the question that had Shelby County commissioners split Monday night.More >>
Arkansas prison officials say an inmate who was found dead in his cell is the second apparent suicide at an eastern Arkansas prison during the past week.More >>
A multi-million-dollar facelift is coming to Whitehaven park, and it's courtesy of a company that wants to see more healthy places and healthy bodies.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
PHOTOS: Severe flooding leaves heavy damage across KauaiMore >>
